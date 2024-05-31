60% of votes declared in SA’s general election

Share this article

With 60% of votes declared in South Africa’s general election, the ANC is just under the 42% mark, followed by the DA at 23%.

The newly-formed MK party is currently the third-largest in the country, with just under 12% of the vote. The EFF is fourth at 9.5%, followed by the IFP, Patriotic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, and Action SA, all with more than 1%.

MK Party leads in KwaZulu-Natal, while the DA dominates the Western Cape. The ANC retains majority support in its traditional strongholds: the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

EFF Provincial Leader in Mpumalanga, Collen Sedibe, remains confident that the party will become the official opposition in the province. Sedibe says, “I am still confident because there is a lot of votes that are still not been counted – as you can see that we are at 65% and it is about over 800 VDs that are not counted including Nkomazi, Bushbuckridge and part of eMalahleni, Thembisile Hani, Dr JS Moroka and here in Mbombela where we are. We are still confident that we are going to make it at the end of the day.”

Source: SABC News