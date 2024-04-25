Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

60 UNRWA premises completely destroyed in Gaza

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Some 160 of UNRWA’s premises in the Gaza Strip have been “completely destroyed”, the agency’s  Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said on Tuesday.

“160 of UNRWA’s premises in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed,” he said, noting that 180 UNRWA staff have so far been killed in Gaza since 7 October.

Lazzarini also highlighted concerns about the spread of diseases in northern Gaza due to a significant accumulation of waste.

UNRWA, he added, has sufficient funds to continue its operations until the end of June after a number of countries reversed their decision to cease their backing of the agency.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.