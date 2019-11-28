60,000 people ordered to flee as another explosion rocks burning Texas chemical plant (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

All residents within four miles of the conflagration at the TPC Group chemical plant in Port Neches, which erupted early on Wednesday, were told to evacuate in an order from Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

Tens of thousands of residents in Texas have been ordered to flee as firefighters struggle to contain a massive blaze at a chemical plant, following a series of explosions at the facility.

Here’s the moment another explosion happened at the TPC plant in Port Neches. @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/VlVtmS79JH — Makensie Hinkle (@MakensieTVNews) November 27, 2019

Communities affected by the mandatory evacuation order include Port Neches, Nederland, Groves, Beauxart Gardens, Central Gardens as well as portions of Port Arthur.

WTF!!! A third explosion has just rocked the TPC Group Plant in #PortNeches #Texas #USA …and the black smoke rises to the sky… pic.twitter.com/ZvLJb5kTui — Bur (@Bur01210878) November 27, 2019

At least one powerful secondary explosion rocked the plant on Wednesday afternoon amid ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire, which has been burning for over 12 hours already. Collapsing flaring stacks at the facility pose risk of additional explosions, according to Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Michael White.

EVACUATIONS EXTENDED: There is now a mandatory evacuation of Port Neches, Groves, Nederland, Central Gardens, Beauxart Gardens and the northeast part of Port Arthur. (Video courtesy: @abc13houston ) pic.twitter.com/mprYDmrJel — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 27, 2019

Two employees and one contractor were injured in the initial blast, but all three have been released from the hospital after treatment. There were up to 27 workers on site at the time of the incident, according to local officials.

Evacuations now for Port Neches, Groves, and Nederland @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/5iHsDmiqBR — Kate Sauter (@KateSauter) November 27, 2019

A column of black smoke could be seen from 50 miles away by the late afternoon. Residents were advised to avoid black soot emanating from the fire that could be seen floating in the air in areas around the plant.

This is the sky over Port Neches, Texas right now. pic.twitter.com/1hLoLkSLtf — Michael K9EI (@K9EI_Tx) November 27, 2019

“The black stuff floating, don’t touch it,” said Troy Monk, who is the director of health safety and security for the TPC Group, in the hours after the initial explosion. Local officials said they would continue to monitor the air quality in the area, and have set up a shelter.

The initial explosion occurred in an area of the chemical facility that produces or processes butadiene, a colorless gas with a gasoline-like odor used to manufacture synthetic rubbers, plastics, among other things.

Long-term exposure to the gas has been linked to cancer and heart disease.Firefighters are expected to let the fire at the butadiene unit burn out, focusing instead on preventing the blaze from spreading, said Peyton Keith, a TPC spokesman. He could not provide an estimate for when the flames might be extinguished.

(SOURCE: RT)