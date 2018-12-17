Saudi Arabia condemns US Senate ‘interference’

Saudi Arabia has denounced US Senate resolutions to end US military aid for a Riyadh-led war in Yemen and to blame the country’s crown prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi foreign ministry described the move as “interference” based on “untrue allegations”.

Thursday’s US resolutions are largely symbolic and unlikely to become law.

But they sent a warning to President Donald Trump about US lawmakers’ anger towards Saudi policies.

In a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, the foreign ministry said: “The kingdom condemns the latest position of the US Senate.”

It said that such a position “was built on untrue allegations”. Saudi Arabia, it added, rejected “any interference in its internal affairs”.

“The Kingdom has previously asserted that the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi is a deplorable crime that does not reflect the Kingdom’s policy nor its institutions and reaffirms its rejection of any attempts to take the case out of the path of justice in the Kingdom.”

The US has so far not publicly responded to the Saudi statement.

(Source: BBC News)

