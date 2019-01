One of the important objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is to increase the number of Umrah visitors to 30 million annually.

The MoU aims at the participation of the Saudi Airlines in the central reservation engine of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah to serve pilgrims directly through electronic platforms, which will enable them to choose the right packages and complete the procedures automatically and instantly.

[Source: SG/SPA]

