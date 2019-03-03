Voice of the Cape

US President Donald Trump has launched a furious attack on Special Counsel Robert Mueller and on his critics at a conservative summit.

In the longest speech of his presidency, Trump railed against the inquiry into alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia.

“We’re waiting for a report by people who weren’t elected,” he told a crowd of cheering conservatives.

Mr Mueller is expected to hand in his report to the attorney general shortly.

“Unfortunately, you put the wrong people in a couple of positions and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there and all of a sudden they are trying to take you out with bullshit, okay?” the president said.

Trump has frequently called the special counsel’s investigation a “witch hunt”.

The speech – clocking in at more than two hours – also included sharp attacks on former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former FBI head James Comey, the Democratic Party and those critical of his approach to North Korea.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, Mr Trump lashed out at his detractors in a wide-ranging speech.

“This is how I got elected, by being off script . . . and if we don’t go off script, our country is in big trouble, folks,” he began.

