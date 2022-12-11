6,500 Palestinians detained by Israel in 2022

Share this article

Israeli forces rounded up 6,500 Palestinians since the start of 2022, according to a local NGO on Saturday, reports Anadolu Agency.

“Among the detainees were 153 women and 811 minors,” the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement on the occasion of anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to the statement, Israeli authorities have issued 2,134 administrative detention orders against Palestinians without charge or trial.

The policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial, which can be extended indefinitely.

According to Palestinian figures, there are currently around 4,700 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 835 held without charge or trial.

Source: Middle East Monitor