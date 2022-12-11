Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

6,500 Palestinians detained by Israel in 2022

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Israeli forces rounded up 6,500 Palestinians since the start of 2022, according to a local NGO on Saturday, reports Anadolu Agency.

“Among the detainees were 153 women and 811 minors,” the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement on the occasion of anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to the statement, Israeli authorities have issued 2,134 administrative detention orders against Palestinians without charge or trial.

The policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial, which can be extended indefinitely.

According to Palestinian figures, there are currently around 4,700 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 835 held without charge or trial.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.