SA hujjaj to get free sim card

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) has partnered with the Saudi mobile network service provider Mobily to provide each South African hujjaj with a free Mobily SIM card to use during Hajj 2019. Hujjaj will be able to connect with loved ones once the SIM is activated at the Hajj terminal in Makkah, Jeddah, hotels and Mobily retailers close to the Haram.

Hujaaj will then be able to select from a range of data packages on the Mobily network at standard rates. The activation of the SIM will require one’s passport number or border control number. Hujaaj are advised to keep a copy of their passport with them at all times.

Sahuc spokesperson Moaaz Casoo said the sim card can only be activated in the kingdom.

“Hujjaj are not obligated to use the sim card that we are providing. We are just making it easier for those who arrive in the kingdom,” he said.

Each sim card comes with 2 gigabytes of data free of charge, which is valid for three days. Casoo said if hujjaj feel they would prefer using another sim card, they may do so.

The first group of South African hujjaj depart on Wednesday 3 July.

VOC

