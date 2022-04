Share this article

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 685 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 723 639.

The two new deaths bring the total fatalities to 100 052 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

23 922 395 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

Source: SABC News