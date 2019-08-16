Two of the Meghan Cremer murder suspects ditch their bail application

Share this article

















Two of the three men accused of the murder of Meghan Cremer ditched their bail hearing applications in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Two of the three did not apply for bail

The suspects namely: Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha were arrested soon after the body of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer was discovered at a sand mine in Philippi on August 8. Thursday, during what would have been their bail hearing application, Sias and Daniels motioned that they would not apply for bail. The other suspect Shiraaz Jaftha indicated that he would apply for bail on 11 September 2019.

A scheduled peaceful protest of the “No Bail Application” for Meghan Cremer’s murder suspects continued outside the courthouse.The group of women dressed in black and handed over a petition to the Athlone Magistrates Court with 60 000 signatures, to contest the bail hearing that was scheduled.

“No Bail” protest continues outside court

The bail application hearing is scheduled for three suspects in custody, Jeremy Dias 27, Charles Daniels 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha ,34.

A Facebook group SA Women Fight Back has been piloting this peaceful protest, garnered much strength through a petition, increasing from 30 000 to 60 000 signed to deny Cremer’s alleged killers bail.

The group protested outside the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

SA Women protest for Meghan Cremer murder suspects. Image: supplied

One of the suspects knew Meghan

The murder of Meghan Cremer allegedly linked to gang initiation. According to the daily voice:

“Jeremy Sias, the main suspect in the murder of Meghan Cremer, had apparently become a member of the Six Bob gang and her hijacking and killing was possibly a gang initiation.” -daily voice

The 27-year old suspect is reported to be a worker on the same farm Meghan lived on. It was later revealed that Sias was known to the Mohr family, close friends and owners of the farm Cremer was living on at the time of her death.

Poilce confirmed the death of Cremer

On Thursday 8 August, Cape Town police confirmed to have found the body of the Knysna missing woman, Meghan Creme. Cremer was been found dead on a Phillipi farm at 1:00 Thursday morning.

Three men from Ottery are charged with the murder of Meghan Cremer after they were found in possession of her stolen car earlier this month. Cremer was found tied up and had a rope around her neck. The suspects allegedly kidnapped and murdered Meghan. They also face a further charge for illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

(Source: The South African)

