7 killed in Sudan tribal violence

At least seven people were killed and five others injured in tribal fighting in western Sudan, according to local authorities on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

The violence started on Wednesday when herders attacked a group of farmers in Amuri village, east of South Darfur, leaving one person dead and injuring two others, the South Darfur Security Committee said in a statement.

The clashes escalated between the two sides on Friday, in which five people were killed and three others injured, the committee said, adding that the violence spread to nearby villages.

Security forces were dispatched to the area in an attempt to bring the violence under control, the security committee said.

Several areas in Darfur witness sporadic deadly clashes between Arab and African tribes as part of conflicts over land, resources, and grazing paths.

Source: Middle East Monitor