7 wounded, 1 dead in Mitchell’s plain drive-by shooting

A woman has been killed in an attack in which eight people, including three children, were shot in Mandalay, in Cape Town.

She died in hospital following the drive-by shooting at a birthday party on Saturday night.

The police’s Andre Traut said, “At around 20:20pm occupants of a green Honda Ballade fired randomly at guests attending a birthday party at a residence in Montclair Drive Mandalay and then fled the scene. The eight victims, aged between 5 and 26, were admitted to hospital where the 24-year-old female later succumbed to her injuries.”

Three children aged 5, 12 and 13 are among the seven victims who remain in hospital.

Additional police officers have been deployed to restore calm in the area.

The motive is still being investigated.