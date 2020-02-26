7-year-old girl killed in gang crossfire

Share this article

















By Qudissiyah Kasu

Residents of Oceanview have been left in a state of shock and devastation after a 7-year-old girl was killed in gang crossfire on Tuesday evening. It’s believed little Emaan had been in the yard of her home in Libra street when she was struck by the bullet. She was wounded in the chest and hand and died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was also shot in Andromeda Way and died due to his injuries.

“According to available information, the seven-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and was wounded in the chest and hand,” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana. “She was transported to a medical facility, where she later died.”

Rwexana confirmed that the Anti-Gang Unit members were patrolling the area.

Earlier this month in Ocean View, Jocelyn Claasen, 27, was shot dead in the early hours on a Sunday morning. Her body was found in an open field. Claasen, who was due to give birth in a few days’ time, was last seen leaving her house after 1am.

The Ocean View Community Policing Forum’s Kathy Cronje said at the time the shooting showed more needed to be done to ensure the safety of residents.

Cronje said the Anti-Gang Unit had helped to stabilise the situation in Ocean View for a while at the beginning of the year.

“In January, they sent the Anti-Gang Unit and it stabilised the situation for a while. When they left, it picked up again,” Cronje said “To prevent a woman and an unborn child from being shot, we need people who can come in here and stay in here.”

The circumstances surrounding both incidents are under investigation. Detectives are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

