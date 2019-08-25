Fire destroys Ravensmead day care centre

Share this article

















The Teletubbies daycare centre in Ravensmead has been destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

“The first arriving officer confirmed the building well alight and used forcible entry tools to gain access to the premises. The fire was extinguished just after 03:30 am. The entire structure was cordoned off and a building inspector was requested to ascertain the structural integrity of the premises.”

Source : SABC News

