72-hour water shutdown comes to an end

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The City of Cape Town’s (COCT) Water and Sanitation Department has confirmed that the water infrastructure maintenance has been successfully completed, with communities confirming that the water supply has been restored.

At the start of the week, the COCT conducted a 72-hour water infrastructure maintenance operation, which left several communities without water.

Water and Sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said they are happy with the outcome of the maintenance operation.

“I can now confirm that an additional valve was successfully replaced, which means six valves have been replaced in total. We kept to our commitment to complete this project in 72 hours. Already this morning, several communities reported that their water supply had been restored. This is an excellent outcome to ensure that we are able to invest in our water network and that it is even more reliable for years to come,” he said.


