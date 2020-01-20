Voice of the Cape

Stormy weather in Cape Town uproots trees, damages roofs in places

Stormy weather in Cape Town has uprooted trees, damaged roofs and disrupted electricity in places, the city’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said on Sunday.

Roofs were damaged by strong winds in Fresnaye, Bo-Kaap, Bonteheuwel, Macassar, Philippi and Sea Point.

Electricity disruptions related to the storm happened in Pinelands, Bridgetown, Wynberg, Parow, Richmond Estate, Bellville, Sea Point, Strand, Claremont, Heideveld and Three Anchor Bay.

Large trees had been uprooted in Gordon’s Bay, Newlands, Mowbray, Rylands and Bonteheuwel.

“No deaths or injuries have been reported,” said Powell.

This comes after extremely strong wind started on Friday.

Emergency calls for help during the storm can be made to 021 480 7700 from a landline or 107 from a cellphone.

Non-emergency requests can directed to the City’s call centre on 0860 103 089.

In the meantime, some Capetonians were getting through the weather with a dash of dark humour.

Is there ANYWHERE in #CapeTown where it’s not blowing gale force winds again today? Somewhere I won’t run the risk of getting hit by a falling tree, roofing or a dolphin being propelled from the sea? #CapeTownWind

— Wildling Womxn (@WildlingWomxn) January 19, 2020

Source: News24


