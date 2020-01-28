Voice of the Cape

Share this article

















The matter between the City of Cape Town, the refugees at the Central Methodist Church and five other respondents has been postponed. Advocate Con Joubert reiterated the City’s request for an order to enforce its by-laws which will see the removal of refugees from the streets surrounding the church, where conditions have deteriorated since their stay from October 2019. He labelled the refugees as protesters saying that, should the interdict be granted, they should ‘go back to where they came from’. Home Affairs advocate Seth Nyathi says, despite claims of inefficiency, the department has agreed to assist with the verification and documentation processes. The City agreed to provide transport to facilate this at the proposed venue of Salt River Hall. Judge Daniel Thulani likened a judgement in the City’s favour, while it lacks clarity on what will happen to those that do not have a suitable residence to return to, as one handed down during Apartheid. Refugee leader JP Balous requested that the date be moved to accommodate his presence, so that he can explain the court order to his compatriots who speak various languages. The matter will resume on the 17th Feb

