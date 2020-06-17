Cape Flats author brings back memories of yesteryear

Share this article

















In a time of gloom and despair, a best-selling author from the Cape Flats in Cape Town has brought back fond memories with which most coloured people can identify.

Yusuf Daniels, 49, from Kenwyn, became an author quite by chance.

“I had a groin injury and went to the acupuncturist, and while waiting I wrote what I saw on Facebook. It literally came out of nowhere and social media went crazy,” Daniels said.

Enticing his readers with a few more copies, Daniels said that, unbeknownst to him, a friend had sent three of his stories to three publishing companies.

“All the companies got back to me and I went with the one and signed with the company days later,” he said.

Last year, the father of three published his first book, “Living Coloured (Because Black and White Were Already Taken)”, which was an instant hit.

Daniels’ book was an immediate best-seller as he wrote vignettes about growing up on the Cape Flats until his teen years, using colloquialisms and slang to capture his readers.

He brings about traditional experiences most coloured people can relate to in both a serious and comical way.

His descriptions allow one to picture the exact moment, whether it was him and his two best friends stuffing their faces during Ramadaan, or running his first marathon and actually winning.

He also describes his first experience with the apartheid police, who chased them away from a beach because it was “whites only”.

The former air host and auctioneer by trade said he has now adapted to writing full-time and is starting his own publishing company.

Last week, his latest book, “Living Lekka (from Mitchells Plain to Aeroplane)”, a continuation from his first book, was released, and Daniels could not be more ecstatic about its reception.

“The book has already hit the number one best-seller at Exclusive Books in Claremont. I cannot believe how well it is doing.

“It is humbling and so rewarding to know my hard work has paid off and the most amazing feeling is when people stop to talk to me about the book and how it made them feel. It’s something I cannot explain,” Daniels said.

He started writing his latest book in September 2019, but challenged himself to complete it on his two-week tour of Turkey.

“I told people I was going to attempt to write book two in two weeks. While travelling between cities on buses or trains and my quiet time, that’s when I wrote. I managed to write 17 of my 22 stories. The other stories I wrote at home and took my time with it.

“While at home the only time I could write was after Fajr (morning prayers),” Daniels said.

Daniels said he was a young child during the Soweto Uprising of June 16, 1976, but remembers June 16, 1986, like it was yesterday. He was at an anti-apartheid rally at Portland High School in Mitchells Plain and while walking down Merrydale Avenue he was beaten by apartheid police before managing to jump over a wall and escape.

But now, after 25 years of democracy in South Africa, he goes around to different schools to encourage pupils to be the best version of themselves.

“Just like part of the title says, ‘From Mitchells Plain to Aeroplane’, so I am trying to say do not let your circumstances dictate your chances,” Daniels said.

He has also revealed that there is another book in the making, but is tight-lipped about the details.

“Book three is already in process and will be out by December. It is a very different type of book. A follow-up book to books one and two will be launched in June,” Daniels said.

His latest book has received glowing reviews from top comedian Marc Lottering, musicians Chad Saaiman and YoungstaCPT, and TV personality and cookbook author Fatima Sydow.

Daniels is also assisting in guiding and motivating another Cape Flats author, Nigel Sims, who is set to release his own book, “Plain Life”, in the coming two months.

Source: ANA

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments