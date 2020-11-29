WC detective Charl Kinnear murder case postponed

Share this article

















The bail application of former rugby player, Zane Killian, has been postponed to next Tuesday in the Bellville Regional Court.

The 39-year-old is charged with the murder of top-cop Charl Kinnear in September this year, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal interference of communication and fraud.

Killian’s lawyer, Eric Bryer, says his client intends to plead not guilty to the charges against him.

It’s alleged that Killian tracked and pinged Kinnear’s cell phone for months. Earlier the state indicated it would oppose bail given the serious nature of the matter. Kinnear was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis.

Killian was arrested in Johannesburg two days after the incident.

Source: SABC News