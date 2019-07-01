87 Cuban trained SA doctors to graduate at Walter Sisulu University

Share this article

















Eighty seven South African medical graduates, who have completed their medicine studies through the Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro Medical Collaboration (NMFC), will graduate from the Walter Sisulu University next week.

The group is the largest to graduate from the programme at once.

The graduation ceremony will also be attended by Cuban delegates as well as South African health officials.

The graduates completed five years of study in Cuba and one year of service training in South African clinics as part of their integration into the South African health system.

The NMFC Programme was established to address, among others, insufficient personnel, lack of training and the under-provision of health care in rural, peri-urban areas and informal settlements.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaala and Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane are expected to preside over the graduation ceremony.

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article

















Comments

comments