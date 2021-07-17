CATA, CODETA to meet with police in efforts to quell continued taxi violence

Share this article

















A taxi driver has been gunned down near Mfuleni in Cape Town’s northern suburbs and another man wounded during ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape.

Warring taxi associations, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA), will meet with government authorities in Brackenfell again on Saturday in an effort to quell the violence.

In recent weeks, at least 15 people have been killed in the taxi feud and scores of others wounded.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says a 35-year-old man died in the latest attack.

Swartbooi says, “Upon arrival police members found a 28-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds. A 35-year-old man was declared deceased on the scene, whilst the 28-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects who shot at the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Western Cape transport authorities consider closing taxi ranks:

Source: SABC