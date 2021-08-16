COCT reopens cemeteries for visitation

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town has adjusted its cemetery regulations to allow residents to visit the graves of their loved ones.

A ban had been placed on cemetery visits, following heightened national restrictions due to a spike in covid-19 cases.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien thanked residents for their patience in this regard, adding that this was a necessary limitation as up to 600 weekly burials were being recorded during the latest peak.

“Over the past few weeks, there has been a plea from many, many residents that haven’t been able to visit the cemetery, saying they are committed to observing the regulations. At that stage, we explained to them via the councilors, the media, emails- that its not necessarily that we are trying to be difficult. But, as a result of large numbers of families needing to make burials, we needed to reduce the number of people at burial sites. You’ll also recall that funerals previously have been declared as super-spreaders, so in order to avoid that risk, this regulation was very necessary.”

Badroodien appealed to the public to adhere to the following mandatory regulations:

Wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing

A maximum of five visitors are allowed per grave

Retaining the 30 minute limit on burials

A maximum of 50 people attending burials where up to ten chairs are allowed at a time

He added that cases will be monitored.

” This regulation is dependent on the data that’s available, whether or not we see increases. Thankfully, we’ve started seeing our burials to plateau at the moment, so its come at the right time. It can only remain if we continue to work with our residents in order to keep our numbers as low as possible.”

