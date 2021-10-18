Tshwane metro police expected in court after allegedly sjamboking three men

Share this article

















Eleven metro police are expected in court today after allegedly assaulting three men with sjamboks, for trying to forcefully remove their impounded vehicle on October 2nd.

11 officers arrested & will spend the weekend in the https://t.co/5TrQEWLhyO law provide for police to sjambok anyone.Police can ONLY use force when their lives are under threats & have no rights to assault anyone pic.twitter.com/ArdjVstSUm — Independent Police Investigative Directorate(IPID) (@IPID_ZA) October 15, 2021

The members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department reportedly spent the weekend at the Pretoria Central police station awaiting their court appearance.

Metro police’s Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the matter.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed the arrests, condemning the actions of the nine men and two women.

The role of police is to arrest nothing else. Assaulting people means you play the role of a police officer & a judge at a time. Where did they get sjamboks from?cause government do to offer police sjamboks.Whose interest are they serving by using sjamboks & assaulting citizens? — Independent Police Investigative Directorate(IPID) (@IPID_ZA) October 15, 2021

VOCfm