From the news desk

Tshwane metro police expected in court after allegedly sjamboking three men

Eleven metro police are expected in court today after allegedly assaulting three men with sjamboks, for trying to forcefully remove their impounded vehicle on October 2nd.

The members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department reportedly spent the weekend at the Pretoria Central police station awaiting their court appearance.

Metro police’s Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the matter.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed the arrests, condemning the actions of the nine men and two women.

