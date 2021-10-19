Pro-Palestine picket outside CT parliament contests Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa

Share this article

















Sounds of Takbeer are echoing from the steps of Parliament this afternoon, as dozens of picketers raise awareness of the ongoing Palestinian plight.

Clad in the colours of the Palestinian flag, students from schools including Al Azar High, Darul Islam Hafiz School and Darul Arqaam High and their parents chant powerful slogans including “Free, Free Palestine”, From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. It comes amid ongoing human rights violations being carried out by Israeli officials against Palestinians in Jerusalem and other regions, including forced removals, unfair detainment and physical attacks.

Decorated posters boasted loud phrases such as “Hands off al Aqsa”, “Victory to Palestine”, “After Silent Prayer they will claim Al Aqsa”, “We reject silent prayers of zionists in Al Aqsa”, “we demand that Ahed Tamimi and all Palestinian children are released from Israeli prisons NOW” and “Think outside- what is next?”

The Al Quds foundation arranged a picket following the latest infringement wherein an Israeli court sought to allow silent Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa Masjid. Muslim countries earlier this month expressed outrage after a Jeruselum court ruled in favour of a Jewish rabi, who successfully contested a police banning him from praying at the holy site.

The court stated that as long as the prayers were done silently, no police instructions were being disobeyed. Jews are prohibited from praying at Islam’s third holist site and are to pray at the nearby Western Wall. World leaders have emphasized that threats to the status quo could wreak havoc and result in intense violence in the already volatile region.

Participants were adamant that the move needs to be condemned, calling on the ummah to make dua that the Palestinians are freed from the ongoing oppression under the Apartheid regime.

Al Azhar Head Boy Dayaan Loubsher made an impassionate appeal for youth to support Palestinians battling a Zionist regime. According to Loubsher, while South African youth enjoy peaceful education, Palestinian children are battling for their lives and face dire circumstance regularly. The grade 11 student emphasized that it is imperative for all citizens to raise awareness about the situation affecting muslims abroad, particularly Palestinians.

Chairperson of the Al Quds Foundation, Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels, reiterates the need for Muslims to speak out against attempts to legalize silent Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa Masjid. Shaykh Gabriels condemned the move, describing it as a violation of international law.

While no memorandum was handed over, calls were made for the South African government to take concrete steps against the illegitimate state of Israel.

