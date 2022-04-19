Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
9 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West Bank raids

Nine Palestinians were injured today in fresh Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Anadolu Agency reports.

Medics treated six Palestinians from injuries in the towns of Al-Yamun and Kafr Dan in Jenin in the northern West Bank, it said in a statement.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces raided several homes in Al-Yamun town. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two of the injured were in critical condition.

Three other Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli forces in the town of Qarawat Bani Zeid near Ramallah, the state news agency Wafa said.

The Israeli army has staged repeated arrest campaigns in Palestinian towns in recent days.

The raids come as tension has flared up across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard in occupied East Jerusalem and amid daily settler incursions into the flashpoint site to celebrate the Jewish Passover holiday.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


