TWO SUSPECTS DUE IN COURT FOLLOWING THEIR ARREST ON CHARGES OF KIDNAPPING AND EXTORTION

Two foreign nationals were arrested in an intensive investigation by South African Police Service (SAPS) yesterday after the pair were found to be involved in a kidnapping case last month.
SAPS’ Spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said Gauteng detectives partnered with Meadowlands police conducted a raid at a storage facility in Johannesburg where a total of eleven kidnapped Ethiopian males were found.
Five of the eleven victims are from the Western Cape. Two were kidnapped in Harare, two in Paarl and one in Worcester. The other six victims are from other provinces, and they were reunited with their respective families.
“The pair are expected to make their first court appearance in Orlando on Monday where after they will be brought to the Western Cape to face the charges against them. The circumstances surrounding the extortion and kidnapping cases are still under investigation and the identities of the victims are not disclosed at this premature stage,” added Traut.
VOC