Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

TWO SUSPECTS DUE IN COURT FOLLOWING THEIR ARREST ON CHARGES OF KIDNAPPING AND EXTORTION

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Two foreign nationals were arrested in an intensive investigation by South African Police Service (SAPS) yesterday after the pair were found to be involved in a kidnapping case last month.
SAPS’ Spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said Gauteng detectives partnered with Meadowlands police conducted a raid at a storage facility in Johannesburg where a total of eleven kidnapped Ethiopian males were found.
Five of the eleven victims are from the Western Cape. Two were kidnapped in Harare, two in Paarl and one in Worcester. The other six victims are from other provinces, and they were reunited with their respective families.
“The pair are expected to make their first court appearance in Orlando on Monday where after they will be brought to the Western Cape to face the charges against them. The circumstances surrounding the extortion and kidnapping cases are still under investigation and the identities of the victims are not disclosed at this premature stage,” added Traut.
VOC

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.