Research study to be conducted amid rise in seal deaths along Cape West Coast

Environmental authorities are concerned about the growing numbers of dead and dying seals in several areas across the Western Cape. More than 200 seals have died on the Cape West Coast.
Investigations are underway to determine the reason for the high mortality rate of seals in the province. In recent weeks, their numbers have declined rapidly. Researchers estimate that hundreds of seals are affected.
Dr Tess Gridley is the Co-Director at the NGO, Sea Search Rescue and Conservation:
“So we could suspect malnutrition because they are thin but it’s not clear yet. We have sent samples to the lab and we will wait three months. Samples were sent to check whether its avian flu and results came back and they were cleared from that. Sometimes it easy for people to get to the shoreline and see dead birds and seals and want to link the two together”.
Spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs, James-Brent Styan has urged the public not to feed any seals, despite the concerns about malnutrition:
“The situation is still being investigated. In addition, we are urging the public not to feed any seals despite the concerns about malnutrition. The animals remain wild creatures and must not be made dependent on human interaction for survival.”
A research study has been launched in an effort to determine the cause of the high mortality rate. Authorities say the dying seals are not linked to the Avian Influenza outbreak in the province, which killed thousands of birds, mostly Cormorants.
