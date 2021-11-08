Research study to be conducted amid rise in seal deaths along Cape West Coast

Environmental authorities are concerned about the growing numbers of dead and dying seals in several areas across the Western Cape. More than 200 seals have died on the Cape West Coast.

Investigations are underway to determine the reason for the high mortality rate of seals in the province. In recent weeks, their numbers have declined rapidly. Researchers estimate that hundreds of seals are affected.

Dr Tess Gridley is the Co-Director at the NGO, Sea Search Rescue and Conservation: