Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CT residents affected by delays in waste collection

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The City of Cape Town has apologized for the delays in refuse collections and requests the public remains patient.

The City says a revised schedule will run according to available vehicle resources on the day, adding that extra hours will be put in over the weekend to clear backlogs.

Residents are reminded to avoid resorting to illegal dumping, while clean, dry recyclables can be dropped off at one of the City’s drop-off facilities. Recycling and home- composting is encouraged.

Waste used by Covid-19 patients should be: disposed in separate containers, double-bagged and kept for at least five days before placing it out for collection. The City also reiterated other covid-19 protocols such as social distancing from employees and sanitizing the bin before returning it to your home.

Residents are asked to leave wheelie bins out until 9pm every day until they are emptied.

Below is a list of the areas affected by a revised pick-up schedule:


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.