CT residents affected by delays in waste collection

The City of Cape Town has apologized for the delays in refuse collections and requests the public remains patient.

The City says a revised schedule will run according to available vehicle resources on the day, adding that extra hours will be put in over the weekend to clear backlogs.

Residents are reminded to avoid resorting to illegal dumping, while clean, dry recyclables can be dropped off at one of the City’s drop-off facilities. Recycling and home- composting is encouraged.

Waste used by Covid-19 patients should be: disposed in separate containers, double-bagged and kept for at least five days before placing it out for collection. The City also reiterated other covid-19 protocols such as social distancing from employees and sanitizing the bin before returning it to your home.

Residents are asked to leave wheelie bins out until 9pm every day until they are emptied.

Below is a list of the areas affected by a revised pick-up schedule: