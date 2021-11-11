Duo arrested for armed robbery in Nyanga

The vigilance of by members of the Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit landed two suspects behind bars for armed robbery and the possession of presumed stolen property near the Nyanga Terminus.
The members received information about occupants of a vehicle who are robbing people and spotted them. They stopped and searched the vehicle and found electronic equipment and cellular phones. The suspects aged 24 and 25 were arrested and detained.
Furthermore the same members arrested a suspect in Vukuthu Browns Farm Philippi for robbery after he robbed two males of their bicycle and cellular phones. The suspect lured the victims to Browns Farm pretending to have interest in an advertisement which was placed on social media.
The suspects are due to make court appearances today in Athlone Magistrate’s court to face the charges against them.
In an unrelated matter members of Muizenberg police arrested a 23 year old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in St Robert’s Street Hillview yesterday (2021-11-10).
The members received information from the community of a person on a bicycle with a firearm. The suspect fitting the description given was stopped and searched. A .38 special revolver with ammunition was found his possession.
The suspect will appear in Muizenberg Magistrate’s court on Friday 12 November 2021.
In Philippi East, members of the Crime Prevention Unit arrested five suspects aged between 20 and 36 for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Lower Cross Roads this morning (2021-11-11).
The police members responded to an armed robbery complaint when the suspects were arrested. A .38 special revolver and a 9mm pistol were confiscated.
Once charged the suspects the suspects will appear in Athlone Magistrates court on the mentioned charges.
