Uproar over Sea Point historical building demolition:

The City of Cape Town says it does not support the demolition of an 89-year-old historical building in Sea Point. Permission for the demolition has been granted by Heritage Western Cape to a private developer. Residents of the area are also upset by the move.

Simon Van Der Stel Foundation Chairperson, Ian Pretorius says, “This historic building that they gave permission to be demolished is not the only one in this area. There are a number of important historical buildings and Kloof Road is a very old and important street in Cape Town. There was a tramline that went along here and here you still have a row of four victorian cottages.”

This concerned member of the local lobby group gives an account of the history of the area and the cultural significance of the building located at NO6, Kloof Road.

Built in 1932, it is an example of the style, aesthetic, and architecture of the time. Sea Point has come a long way from its modest cottages to upgraded elegant and expensive buildings of today. Locals are calling for what they termed “sensitive urbanisation” instead of attempting to wipe away their history.

“We want to show the history of our area. Our development from single residential living neighbourhoods to what is happening here today. Multi-story big block of flats. We feel it should retain that legacy, that background. It should not be wiped away or sterilised”.

Sea Point Fresnaye Bantry Bay Taxpayers and Residents Association, Michael Ander says it’s ridiculous.

“Densification yes, but not at all cost. Unfortunately for developers, it’s very simple. Higher, bigger, smaller, and more expensive. The latest push is for the so-called micro-apartments where they are saying there are such big demands. Places where you buy a property or a flat with no parking and between 80 to 25 square metres and that includes the bathroom and the kitchen. This is ridiculous.”

The City of Cape Town says the demolition will change the social character of the area. It says no proposals have been submitted for the potential redevelopment of the site.

Meanwhile, in a written response, Heritage Western Cape says it reached its decision after considering an assessment done by its Built Environment and Landscape Committee.

It says the verdict is that the building has insufficient heritage significance to warrant protection or retention. It says demolitions cannot occur until a 14-working-day period to hear appeals has expired.

