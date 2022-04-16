Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Traffic still congested at the Beitbridge border post

There’s still traffic congestion at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe. This as travellers continue to make their way to their various destinations.

Most people have been crossing into Zimbabwe as they head to other SADC countries in the north. Home Affairs officials have also arrested undocumented foreign nationals.

Buses and the taxis carrying people are stopping at the Beitbridge Border Post to allow the customs officials to process their passengers, before crossing the border into Zimbabwe. A long queue of trucks which stretches up to a kilometre can be seen at the weighbridge.

On Friday night, sixty undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during an Easter holiday safety operation campaign at the border post. The operation is expected to continue for the next two weeks.

Motorists driving unroadworthy vehicles slapped with traffic fines:

Source: SABC


