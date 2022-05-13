Al Quds, MJC hosts Nakba Day commemoration on Sunday

Share this article

by Tauhierah Salie

The Al Quds Foundation and the MJC will be commemorating Nakbah day on Sunday at the Hifth Academy Hall in Surrey Estate. Nakbah day refers to the ‘great catastrophe’ in the history of Palestine.

On the 15th of May 1948, Apartheid Israel declared independence and dispossessed and massacred 800k Palestinians and destroyed hundreds of villages. Another six-day military attack in 1967, saw the Zionist forces conquer Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, claiming hundreds of innocent lives and displacing hundreds of thousands more. Since then, however, the ethnic cleansing has continued unabated in a bid to create the “Jewish State”.

Ruthless assaults by Israeli forces are now a daily reality for residents in the remaining Palestinian villages.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday morning, the Al Quds Foundation’s Sheikh Shaheed Esau says Governments need to show their support to the Palestinian cause as well.

“When we speak about the universal charter of human rights, then we should be consistent in what we criticize and how we respond to issues and not be on the stage practicing double standards, being bigots and hypocrites in that regard. We have to be honest in our criticism and tell our countries and governments and people when they are right and when they are wrong. To reserve ones right is also a problem,” he urged.

The program starts at 2.30 and includes live link ups with Palestine and Gaza.’

VOC