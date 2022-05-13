Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Al Quds, MJC hosts Nakba Day commemoration on Sunday

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

by Tauhierah Salie

The Al Quds Foundation and the MJC will be commemorating Nakbah day on Sunday at the Hifth Academy Hall in Surrey Estate. Nakbah day refers to the ‘great catastrophe’ in the history of Palestine.

On the 15th of May 1948, Apartheid Israel declared independence and dispossessed and massacred 800k Palestinians and destroyed hundreds of villages. Another six-day military attack in 1967, saw the Zionist forces conquer Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, claiming hundreds of innocent lives and displacing hundreds of thousands more. Since then, however, the ethnic cleansing has continued unabated in a bid to create the “Jewish State”.

Ruthless assaults by Israeli forces are now a daily reality for residents in the remaining Palestinian villages.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday morning, the Al Quds Foundation’s Sheikh Shaheed Esau says Governments need to show their support to the Palestinian cause as well.

“When we speak about the universal charter of human rights, then we should be consistent in what we criticize and how we respond to issues and not be on the stage practicing double standards, being bigots and hypocrites in that regard. We have to be honest in our criticism and tell our countries and governments and people when they are right and when they are wrong. To reserve ones right is also a problem,” he urged.

The program starts at 2.30 and includes live link ups with Palestine and Gaza.’

 

VOC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.