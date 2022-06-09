Mitchells Plain primary school scoops global nomination

by Aneeqa Du Plessis
A mammoth congratulations is in order! The West End Primary School in Mitchell’s Plain was named a Top 10 finalist in the world for ‘Overcoming Adversity’ on Thursday.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde rejoiced at the news.
“For the community of Mitchells Plain it must be a phenomenal feeling to be even recognized globally in this race! You can feel the gees [sic.] and you can just tell this is an amazing institution! We are holding thumbs to see the outcome in October. It takes leadership, great parents and it takes a community to achieve this,” buzzed Winde.
rincipal at the school, Clive Arries shared his jubilance at the nomination.
“We are elated and ready to put West End Primary school on the map! We are hoping to make the Cape Flats proud. It is high-time we are put in the spotlight for good instead of hardship,” smiled Arries.
Student at the school, 13-year-old Rio Davids says she is holding thumbs that West End Primary School will reign supreme come October when results are tallied.
“This school is free for the destitute, but it is still top-notch! It is always clean, well maintained and we have many activities for the students! Mr Arries has done a wonderful job at sculpting his students so that we can be the best there is,” said Davids.
Pinelands-North Primary School has also been nominated in the same category.
VOC