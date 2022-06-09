Law officials on high alert as shutdown rumors continue across the web

Share this article

South Africa’s National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints) stated that law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert following threats of a “national shutdown” set to take place tomorrow.

This follows unsigned messages and posters were circulated on various social media platforms, calling for a national shutdown. Members of the public are cautioned against spreading such messages that seek to mobilise communities to respond. National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said police are closely monitoring the situation and law enforcement officials have been deployed to prevent and combat any forms of criminality.

“The respective ProvJoints have also been directed to ensure multi-disciplinary deployments and to ensure that the necessary contingency plans are in place”, stated Colonel Mathe.

However, The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and taxi industry bodies distanced themselves from the calls, saying their members would not be taking part in the shutdown.

The South African National Taxi Association (SANTACO) national spokesperson, Thabiso Molelekwa stated it is not planning a shutdown, however they are holding talks with the government on a viable solution following the petrol price increase. Chief strategy manager at the council, Bafana Magagula, says they do not know who is leading the shutdown and commuters should report to them if they experience any strike related disruptions.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show earlier today, Spokesperson at Cosatu Matthew Parks

“There is no shutdown. You can’t just wake up and decide to shut down the country. A lot of planning goes into that, many stakeholders must approve a strike of this magnitude and it simply has not happened,” said Parks.

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer has stated that the transportation company has no intent to protest.

“We would like to assure all commuters that we have no intention of taking part in the shutdown and intend to offer our full services but if this changes we will communicate with commuters accordingly,” added Beyer.

