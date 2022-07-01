Dr. Khalid El-Awaisi Bayt al-Maqdis visits Mother City for educational tour on Palestine

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis Masha Allah! During these auspicious days of Dhul-Hijjah, the local community have been blessed with the presence of Dr. Khalid El-Awaisi Bayt al-Maqdis.

Dr. Khalid is the Executive Director at the International Centre for Jerusalem Studies in Turkey. He is also a graduate of the pioneering field of Islamic Jerusalem Studies and received his Master’s (2003) and subsequently his PhD from the University of Aberdeen (2006). His main specialty is in the historical-geography of Bayt al-Maqdis and the geographical interpretations of the Qur’an.

He is set to undertake an educational tour around the Mother City next week and is being hosted by the United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) in partnership with the Islamic Jerusalem Research Academy, Al-Quds Foundation SA (AQFSA), Palestine Information Network (PIN) and the Palestinian Solidarity Forum (PSF) KZN.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves earlier today, The Administrator of the Al Quds Foundation, Shaykh Shahid Esau has fervently encouraged anyone who is passionate about the liberation of Palestine and its people to attend the event as it is set to re inspire a flame of solidarity.

“This is not exclusively for Muslims; this is for every single person who understands the plight of the oppressed people in Palestine,” added Esau.

Below is a list of specialist events that the public is encouraged to attend. However, seats are limited so be sure to RSVP:

1. Specialist Workshops by Dr Khalid El-Awaisi Theme: Islamic Jerusalem: Dirāsāt Maqdisiyyah Mon & Tue 4&5 July 2022 09:00 -16:00 Shalimar Hotel Conference Hall Surrey Estate Registration Fee: R350 ( including stationery, notes, refreshments and lunch)

2. Palestine Stakeholder Support NGOs Meeting with Dr Khalid El-Awaisi Theme: Jerusalem & Palestine: International Support & Networking Mon 4 July 2022 18:30 – 20:00 Shalimar Hotel Conference Hall Surrey Estate

3. Public Lecture by Dr Khalid El-Awaisi Theme: Jerusalem & Palestine: Desecration of Holy Places & Our Collective Responsibility Tue 5 July 2022 18:30 – 20:00 Shalimar Hotel Conference Hall Surrey Estate

4. VIP BUSINESS DINNER with Dr Khalid El-Awaisi

Theme: Jerusalem & Palestine: Historico-Geo-Islamic Perspective

Wed 6 July 2022

Shalimar Hotel Surrey Estate

Donation: R500 pp

and R5000 per corporate table 5. Strategic Edu Institutions’ Meeting with Dr Khalid El-Awaisi

Thu 7 July 2022

10:00 – 11:30

Shalimar Hotel Conference Hall

Surrey Estate

Topics that will the covered in the various workshops include the following:

• Bayt al-Maqdis: Names and terminologies

• The Early history of Bayt al-Maqdis

• Prophets and Nations in Bayt al-Maqdis

• Prophet Muhammad (saw) the Sahabh (ra) and Bayt al-Maqdis

• Spiritual connection: the first Qiblah

• Religious connection: Quranic Stories of Prophets

• Political connection: Quranic prophecy on Byzantine and Persian wars

• Military campaigns: Muta, Tabuk and the army of Usamah (ra)

• Islam and Bayt al-Maqdis: Spiritual, Religious and Political connection

• The first Muslim Fath of Bayt al-Maqdis: campaigns of Abu-Baker and the Fath of Umar

• Muslim inclusive vision: Umar’s Assurance of Saftey

• Muslim rule to the Crusade: from the Umayyads to the Fatimids

• The crusader occupation and massacre

• The liberation of Bayt al-Maqdis: role of Ulama, Nur al-Din and Salah al-Din

• From the Crusade to the British: The continuation of the crusade

• European schemes for the Holy Land: from Napoleon to Balfour

• Intellectual Nakba: the occupation of the mind

• The Nakba and occupation of the Land: British and Zionists

• The Future of the Zionist state: Jewish and Christian perspectives vs. Islamic vision

Kindly RSVP ASAP. Limited seats available:

Shaykh Shahid Esau Administrator Al-Quds SA WhatsApp: 082 704 5378 E-Mail: admin@alquds.co.za

However, for more information on Dr. Khalid El-Awaisi’s itinerary please refer to the link below: https://www.facebook.com/Al-Quds-Foundation-SA-652147608730909

