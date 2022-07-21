Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Picket by parents at Mitchells Plain school prompts WCED intervention

By Tauhierah Salie

Parents of students at Portlands Primary in Mitchell’s Plain have demanded solutions, labeling the school a “death trap”. Thursday morning’s picket outside the school, over safety concerns, has since prompted the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) into action.

Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says inspections led to the cordoning off of an entire block of 18 classrooms. A circular sent home with students today, describes short term solutions including the implementation of a rotational time-table, while mobile classrooms are being set up. Hammond says teaching and learning must continue:

“We will be supporting the school with additional learner resource packs. Learners whose parents are unable to have their children at home during this rotation period, will be accommodated at the school and supervised. We will continue to work with the schools management team to ensure our learners are able to learn in a safe environment,” said Hammond.

At the time of contact, principal Eleanor Braaf told VOC via the phone that she was engaged in a meeting and could not respond at the time.

