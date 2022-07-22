Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Stellies expels Theuns du Toit for urinating on fellow students belongings

Local, NewsNo Comments
The Stellenbosch University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath says they followed all due processes before expelling student Theuns du Toit.

The university’s Central Disciplinary Committee found du Toit guilty of racism and other offences, including  urinating in fellow student, Babalo Ndwayama’s room and on his belongings.

Professor Ramjugernath says the committee had no alternative but to expel du Toit, as the university does not condone any form of discrimination.

“The university has a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and conduct which affects the dignity of another person. Management takes note of the sanction imposed and will be studying the CDC’s finding,” says Ramjugernath.

Du Toit was recorded urinating on Ndwayana’s belongings at Huis Marais on the 15th of May. The disciplinary process against Du Toit was concluded on the 23rd of last month.

The university says an independent central disciplinary committee found him guilty for contravening various clauses, including the university’s values, conduct affecting the institution, entering a premises without permission and on a behavioural matter.

VIDEO: Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit expelled 

Source: SABC

