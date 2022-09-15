SPCA appeals for public assistance amid reports of man begging, selling animals at CPT traffic lights

LOCAL

The Cape of GoodHope SPCA is calling on the public to help locate a man alleged to be exploiting animals at traffic lights in Cape Town.

He is usually seen at the Race Course Road off-ramp from the M5, opposite Access Park in Kenilworth, begging and trying to trade the animals. The alleged perpetrator has been spotted with different animals on a weekly basis. According to the SPCA, the man is considered aggressive and charges of animal cruelty and contravention of the animal keeping by-law have already been laid against him.