SPCA appeals for public assistance amid reports of man begging, selling animals at CPT traffic lights

The Cape of GoodHope SPCA is calling on the public to help locate a man alleged to be exploiting animals at traffic lights in Cape Town.
He is usually seen at the Race Course Road off-ramp from the M5, opposite Access Park in Kenilworth, begging and trying to trade the animals. The alleged perpetrator has been spotted with different animals on a weekly basis. According to the SPCA, the man is considered aggressive and charges of animal cruelty and contravention of the animal keeping by-law have already been laid against him.
“We ask members of the public who have interacted with this man to please provide an affidavit to the SPCA as we are compiling a dossier. We require a detailed affidavit that states when he was seen, whether he was begging with an animal or tried to sell an animal to you and any photos you may have,” appealed Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse, who can be contacted via email on inspmanager@spca-ct.co.za or 021 700 4158/9.

