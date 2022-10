Share this article

Alf Mabrook is in order!

Congratulations to VOC News Editor Feroz Shaik. He was joint regional winner at the Western Cape Regional Journalist of the year awards this morning. His winning entry was based on his interview with Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis on his sports show Inside sport on Sunday nights.

“What an honour to be awarded as a winner of the Vodacom Reginal Awards Western Cape this morning, in the category sport,” said VOC Editor, Feroz Shaik.

Photo: VOCfm