Police arrest suspects with drone technology

Share this article

Early this morning, a multi-agency integrated operation was conducted in the Wynberg area of Ebor road.

At 04h00 on Friday the 28th of October and under the authority of a search warrant, members from the CCT’s Metro Police, Law Enforcement and Traffic Services, along with the South African Police Services Anti-Gang Unit and the Department of Home Affairs, surrounded the target area. The Main road was temporarily closed to vehicle traffic until later in the morning. As the operation commenced, several suspects tried escaping by jumping over the closely separated roof structures but through the use of drone technology, all persons were apprehended. One person fell from a roof structure while trying to escape and required medical attention.

The properties of the area are already well documented as “problem buildings” and have been used to form crude, sub divided rooms which in turn have been used unlawfully to sub-rent to respective tenants. The buildings are under extremly poor living conditions and riddled with numerous illegal electricity and water connections. Officials from the CCT’s Electricity Department were on scene to record such conditions and remove these fire hazards. Around 170 undocumented foreign nationals are currently been processed by the Department of Home Affairs, at the Wynberg SAPS station. The Metro Police K9 unit made numerous positive detections for drugs, with several suspects being arrested.

The continuous complaints from surrounding neighborhoods often point to the slum that had developed within this area of Wynberg. This morning’s operation was highly successful and will be carried across to similar areas across the City in the coming weeks.

Thank you to Councillors Emile Langenhoven and Carmen Siebritz for keeping a watchful eye over proceedings after joining the operation in their capacities of political oversight.

Source: City of Cape town