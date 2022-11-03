Ladles of Love celebrates World Sandwich Day

LOCAL
Ladles of Love has launched its annual Sarmiethon Challenge aiming to provide 100, 000 sandwiches to children needing food relief on World Sandwich Day, Thursday 3 November.
Founder and Director of Ladles of Love Danny Diliberto says: “I wish you could see the joy sandwiches bring to hungry people, especially the little ones. Their eyes light up with the first bite and as it hits the hunger spot, smiles spread across their faces, and they sigh relief. Every time we visit communities, we experience the hope and joy sandwiches bring. Our ask is simply for kind-hearted people to buy as many sarmies as you can and together let’s put smiles on the faces of 100,000 children by alleviating their hunger.”
To buy and gift sandwiches visit the online store at www.ladlesoflove.org.za and for every transaction, you will be entered into a draw to win great prizes.
Photo: supplied