Suspected seizures results in four injured after bakkie slams into tree

At 07H28 Thursday morning, Netcare 911 responded to a collision on Brackenfell Station Road opposite the train station in Brackenfell Cape Town.

Reports allege that the driver of a light delivery vehicle lost control after having seizures, resulting in the bakkie leaving the road, crashing through a fence and knocking down a tree.

The vehicle then came to rest on the train tracks.

Medics assessed the scene and found the driver, an adult female and three children next to the road, all of whom had sustained minor injuries.

All four patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by ambulance to hospital for further assessment.

Source: Netcare911