CPT mayor slams Police minister over ‘shoot to kill’ rhetoric

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has rejected police minister Bheki Cele’s order to police members to shoot to kill.
Addressing the Western Capes Safer Festive Season campaign this week, Hill-Lewis says Cele’s remarks are an incitement to break the law. He says the Criminal Procedure Act provides very clear guidelines on the appropriate and proportionate use of force by police members:
“Minister Cele’s remarks can only be interpreted as the bluster of a failed police minister with no real understanding of how to fight crime. The City of Cape Town rejects this cowboy approach to crime-fighting. Instead, we believe in properly resourcing our law enforcement agencies and ensuring that our officers are sufficiently trained to bring criminals to book,” said Hill-Lewis.
VOC
Photo: SABC

