City of Cape Town launches safety plans for busier festive season

The City of Cape Town is expected to provide an overview of its safety plan for the festive season on Saturday.
Several departments, including emergency response services, execute annual operations to ensure the safety of residents and vistors. Specific areas of focus include road safety, increased patrols around popular destinations like malls, beaches and other public amenities, as well as water and fire safety.
While year-end festivities are anticipated to bigger than the previous pandemic-driven years, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis assures systems are in place.
Meanwhile, with a bumper tourist season on the cards for Cape Town, SANParks has launched its first annual safety and awareness campaign for the festive season. This comes as officials are already seeing a significant increase in visitor numbers to Table Mountain National Park.
According to area manager Wana Bacela, the aim of the two-day campaign is to equip both locals and tourists with information to keep safe while enjoying the park’s natural splendour.
VOC
Photo: COCT