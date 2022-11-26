From the news desk

Share this article

The City continues to assist beneficiaries of Community Residential Units (CRUs) and other City-owned properties through its No Cost Transfer Programme by enabling them to become first-time homeowners. The new programme was approved by Council in October 2022 and will assist qualifying residents across the metro.



Earlier this week, on Thursday 24 November 2022, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Malusi Booi, and senior officials in the Human Settlements Directorate visited qualifying residents and potential beneficiaries in the Durbanville area to assist them with the purchase of their rental units as part of this transfer process.

“We are excited to be part of the process as qualifying residents take advantage of this programme. Ms Elizabeth Bruintjies and Ms Francis Isaacs are just a few of the tenants who have approached us about taking transfer at no cost. We are pleased to assist them during this time. The City is committed to empowering more Capetonians in becoming homeowners. We encourage qualifying beneficiaries to approach us and find out how they can benefit from this programme.”

“The City will fund the attorney transfer fees and fix same at R2 500 per property irrespective of the property purchase price, on behalf of the beneficiaries. The City will also fund insurance costs for saleable rental units from the date of sale until the registration of the property. Housing officials are ready to assist many more beneficiaries who require more information or assistance.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for beneficiaries. We encourage all qualifying residents to start the process of owning their own property. If our residents have any questions regarding this opportunity, they are encouraged to visit their local housing office or reach out via the Call Centre or our WhatsApp line,” said Councillor Booi.

Contact us:

Human Settlements Directorate’s Call Centre: 021 444 0333

WhatsApp: 063 299 9927

Anonymous tip-offs welcomed to help the City protect its projects and operations:

Residents can give anonymous tip offs if they are aware of illegal activity that is taking place; that has happened or is still to happen. Please call 112 from a cell phone (toll free) and 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 for emergencies.

Source: City of Cape Town