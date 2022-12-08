Provincial Sport Legends honoured bt Dept of Cultural Affairs and Sport

Share this article

On Wednesday, 7 December 2022, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport honoured 31 newly announced Provincial Sport Legends at an award ceremony near Paarl.

The Sport Legends award ceremony follows a process where members of the public were asked to nominate deserving candidates to be included as Sport Legends in the province. Nominations went through an adjudication process according to set criteria and the final list of 31 new Sport Legends has now been finalized.

The legends were hosted at an award ceremony where they received scrolls confirming their status and where stories of their sporting careers and achievements were shared.

Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, capped all the newly announced legends. “It is very important to me that we acknowledge our sporting legends, not only for their achievements in their different sporting codes but also for the important role that they continue to play as role-models for our youth. I know that many of you here today are still actively involved in your communities – whether it is through sharing your expertise, coaching younger athletes or motivating young people to get involved in sport. All of these are extremely valuable ways that you are giving back to your community and I am so grateful to each of you for your contributions to growing sport in our province,” she said.

Recipients included Abubakaar (Boebie) Solomons (Football) and Allie Basardien (Equestrian).

A full list of all the newly announced legends and more information on each is available at: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/assets/departments/cultural-affairs-sport/sport_legends_booklet_2022.pdf

Source : Western Cape Government

Photo supplied