Alleged gang leader arrested

An alleged gang leader of PAGAD G Force, Moegsien Barendse (62) was arrested yesterday, 21 December 2022 and subsequently made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court to face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Barendse is alleged to have conspired to murder the investigating officer and the magistrate who is presiding over his son’s bail application. This comes after the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team based in Bellville received a complaint of conspiracy to commit murder on 18 November 2022.

The information was then followed up and through an extensive investigation, the information revealed that Barendse conspired with other members of PAGAD G Force to assassinate the two officials.

The matter against Barendse was postponed to 17 January 2023 for bail application.

Source : Hawks WC

Photo VOCfm