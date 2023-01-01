From the news desk

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

As citizens usher in the New Year, tragic scenes are playing out in Phola Park, Phillipi where a woman died in an early morning fire.

According to the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service, close to 200 structures were destroyed leaving almost 1 000 people displaced in the blaze that broke out before 03h00. Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a total of 12 firefighting appliances and more than 50 staff battled the blaze which was brought under control around 06h00. Fire crews are still on the scene conducting mop up operations. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Humanitarian organization, Gift of the Givers are currently distributing aid to those affected by the blaze.

