The body of an adult missing man has been found at Fransmans Hoek

By Kouthar Sambo

On Thursday, 5 January, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Wilderness and NSRI Mossel Bay assisted police search for an adult man who was reported to have gone for a walk along the shoreline when he failed to return home the previous day.

According to JC Roos, NSRI Mossel Bay Station Commander, the NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew was activated, following reports of a man being washed into the surf by waves from rocks along the shoreline at Fransmans Hoek near Vleesbaai.

George Fire and Rescue Services, Western Cape Government Health Emergency

Medical Services (EMS) and Oubaai Security, along with Fire and Rescue Services deployed a drone and a private helicopter to assist in the search, while the NSRI crew and emergency services search the shoreline.

Meanwhile, two NSRI Wilderness rescue crafts and an NSRI Mossel Bay rescue craft began their search from the seaside when the body of a man was discovered in a rocky area along the shoreline.

The body, which is believed to be that of a missing adult man, has been recovered and brought to the NSRI Mossel Bay rescue station. Thereafter, the body will be taken into the custody of the Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

