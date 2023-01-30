Metro Police arrests and confiscations on the rise

Over the course of six months, officers have made more than 3,000 arrests; nonetheless, policing issues continue, necessitating further education and awareness, notably with smash-and-grab instances.
In comparison to the same period in 2021, the City of Cape Town’s Metro Police Department recorded a 59% rise in arrests over a six-month period (July to December 2022).
Significant increases were also seen in the seizures of illegal substances, weapons, and ammunition, as well as in the help provided to drivers and/or incidents attended on the N2 and R300.
|CATEGORY
|JULY – DECEMBER 2022
|JULY – DECEMBER 2021
|Arrests
|3 089
|1 830
|Drugs confiscated (units)
|11 951,75
|10 054,25
|Firearms recovered (incl. homemade)
|40
|21
|Imitation firearms recovered
|45
|23
|Ammunition
|446
|421
|Stolen/abandoned vehicles recovered
|34
|23
|N2/R300 incidents
|1 967
|1 564
|Attacks on officers
|25
|25
“The increase in arrests and related successes can be attributed to a number of factors, including increased operations, both autonomous and joint undertakings with SAPS; ongoing and growing cooperation from members of the public who are sharing information about criminal activity, and our continued investment in technology and additional resources to amplify our policing efforts,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.
In one of the most recent examples, Metro Police officers arrested a suspect and recovered a 9mm firearm and 30 rounds of ammunition in Hanover Park on Friday, 27 January 2023.
Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert, and on arrival, bystanders assisted with a description of the suspect who was tracked down and apprehended just a few minutes later.
“The department also conducts ongoing education and awareness drives, whether it’s the K9 Unit’s public displays, or exhibitions and most recently, a pamphlet drive to highlight the risks around smash-and-grab incidents. During the activation, officers found that many motorists are still driving with handbags and other valuables on their seats or clearly visible inside the vehicles. We urge our road users, but the public in general, to remember that they too have a role to play in crime prevention; not only by reporting suspicious activity, but also being alert and taking steps to reduce the risk of falling victim to crime. History has proven that motorists are most vulnerable when coming to a stop at an intersection and often distracted by their cellphones or other means. Vigilance can go a long way in ensuring their safety,” added Alderman Smith.